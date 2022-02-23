Emiliano Sala suffered serious poisoning before his plane crashed

Footballer Emiliano Sala suffered “severe carbon monoxide poisoning” that left him “unconscious” before the plane that was taking him to Cardiff crashed in the English Channel.

This was explained by Dr. Basil Purdue in the trial that is being held at the Bournemouth court to clarify all the events that occurred in January 2019 and that led to the death of Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson.

Last week, Purdue argued that Sala’s cause of death was “multiple” injuries to the head and torso from the plane crash. Now, he has added that before his death the Argentine was poisoned with carbon monoxide, which meant that he was “deeply unconscious” before the impact in the water.

As explained by the doctor, the carbon monoxide levels of the two samples analyzed from Sala, one of blood from the iliofemoral vein and the other of DNA from the chest, showed a percentage of 58%, which he described as “serious poisoning” and pointed out that the source of these emissions was the aircraft.

Purdue also noted how difficult it was to obtain the blood and DNA because Sala’s body was “decomposing” by the time it was able to obtain the samples.

Because of this, Purdue was only able to obtain a sample from the iliofemoral vein, for blood analysis, and another from the chest cavity, for DNA analysis. The latter was so contaminated that it was not “reliable” for blood analysis.

The trial on Sala’s death is estimated to last about a month.