Emiliano Zurita reveals the advice his mother, Christian Bach, gave him before she died

Christian Bach He died on February 26, 2019 at the age of 59, so his departure meant a heavy blow in the life of Humberto Zurita and his sons, Emiliano and Sebastián Zurita.

And despite the fact that the family has always been very tight-lipped about the actress’s cause of death, they have also revealed that they will keep the matriarch’s life private and will not make a bioseries.

Recently, the youngest of the Zuritas opened his heart and revealed how he had experienced his duel in an interview with Maria Patricia Castaneda. The actor commented that she constantly remembers what made her mother feel proud of her, so she tries now that she is no longer with him to do things that would make her feel happy,

“For me, the most important thing is to continue doing what makes me happy, and I understand that it is the most important thing, because that is what my mother wanted. It was very nice to see that when we had a casting or when we were presenting… the pride that it generated for her that we follow our dreams… and that she sees that she did a good job”.

As well asEmiliano Zuritacommented that he leads his artistic career thanks to the advice that Christian Bach gave him before he died: A saying that my mother always had is that in this career you have to be like an elephant, have big feet, well planted on the ground, have thick skin so that people’s comments don’t affect youNeither the good ones nor the bad ones… that’s one of the thousands of things, since I was little I used to say that…”, said the interpreter.

To conclude, the young man commented that staying close to his father’s side, Humberto Zurita and his brother Sebastián Zurita is what has made them recover their nerve and be happy.