Emilie Fiorelli again in a relationship with M’Baye Niang? Its development after rumors

After a complicated relationship made up of several separations, Emilie Fiorelli and M’Baye Niang put an end to their relationship. The Girondins de Bordeaux player would have been unfaithful and that obviously did not please his darling. “YES I was cheated on and not just once. YES I was dirtied, humiliated and much more that I will avoid displaying here, I am not proud of it!” she explained last May.

Emilie Fiorelli and M’Baye Niang spotted together, some fans get carried away

Except that two months after revealing the actions of his ex, some Internet users have mentioned a flashback between Emilie Fiorelli and M’Baye Niang. Why ? The two exes were spotted vacationing together with their children Louna and Farrell. The former winner of Secret Story said on Instagram that he received many messages from subscribers asking him if they got back together. And she decided to answer cash: “No, we are no longer together. We’re just trying to get along for the sake of the kids” she explained. It is therefore simply not to disorient their young children too much (Louna is 4 years old and Farrell will soon be 2 years old), that the two exes spent time together, nothing more!

“I don’t have time to have someone in my life“

And besides, today, Emilie Fiorelli also explains that she is not ready to embark on a new relationship. “I am not in a relationship. I don’t want it with small children. I don’t have time to have someone in my life, I don’t feel the need and I don’t want to hurt my children“explained the ex-candidate of Moms & Famous in a question/answer on Instagram.