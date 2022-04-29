Emilio Azcárraga makes a mistake and steals a win from Fernando Ortíz’s America

Emilio Azcarraga It was an important part of the visit of Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, to Mexico to visit the Azteca Stadium. The owner of the Eagles personally took it upon himself to show him every corner of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and then took time to talk about the good streak of America by the hand of Fernando Ortíz.

The Tano team accumulates six consecutive victories in the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, but in an oversight Azcárraga commented that there were fivewhich brought him some somewhat negative comments from some fans.

“As the saying goes, you are as important in football as you are in the last game and fortunately we have five wins in the last five games. That means that the kids, Fernando and the board have understood the importance that the club has with the fans“, expressed the azulcremas boss in a chat with TUDN.

Emilio Azcárraga hopes to see America at the top

In the absence of a day to finish the regular phase of the championship, the Águilas depend on themselves to qualify directly for Liguilla, for this he must beat Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven and wait for some results. Given this, Emilio said calm because in the end the squad understood the demand that being in Coapa represents.

“We are one game away from getting into the Liguilla directly, which I hope so. The group is very close and he understood the responsibility they have with the fans. We have to win and that’s what it’s all about“, he asserted.

