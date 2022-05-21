Emilio Azcárraga responded to Derbez about Televisa’s apparent veto: “Now cut him off, my guy”

Through a Twitter thread, Emilio Azcárraga responded to Derbez about Televisa’s alleged veto (PHOTOS/CUARTOSCURO)

After Eugenio Derbez declared that he was supposedly banned from Televisa for his position against the mayan trainEmilio Azcárraga denied it and asked him to “cut” his statementsin the same way brought out the copyright of The P Fight Family as an apparent source of anger.

“Net @Eugenio Derbezbefore saying that you are banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy. Hear me no, hear me no. What you declared about an alleged veto by Televisa was horrible, here’s your interview…”, could be read on the businessman’s official Twitter.

According to the president of Televisa, the real anger would be the series La Familia Peluche (Photo: Twitter/@eazcarraga)

The chairman of the board of directors of Televisa made a short thread where included many of the jokes and phrases of Eugenio Derbez’s charactersall this with the aim of making it clear that it is not banned on the San Ángel television station.

In his second tweet, Emilio Azcárraga showed that in the news of Televisa if attention was given to his statements against the Mayan TrainIn the same way, he assured that the real reason for the annoyance would have been the rights of a series:

Emilio Azcárraga used phrases from Derbez to respond to him (Photo: Twitter/@eazcarraga)

“… and our coverage of Selvame del Tren… and I send you everything, everything that I have left. You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to La Familia Peluche. I already cut him off my guy”wrote the businessman.

So far, Eugenio Derbez has not responded to Azcárraga’s tweets, but the reactions of Internet users have not been long in coming: “Come on! Now for Azcárraga to answer you personally; it’s because you’re lying @Eugenio Derbez And that is not done. Never bite the hand of who gives us or fed us”, commented a user.

On the other hand, among the outstanding reactions was the opinion of Jenaro Villamil, the president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State (SPR): “Emilio Azcárraga’s response to Eugenio Derbez: it is not a “veto” of Televisa, is a disagreement over the ownership of the Peluche Family’s rights. That’s the way it is”.

Why Eugenio Derbez said he would be banned from Televisa

The actor and producer mentioned that the reason why he could not be interviewed for Televisa would have been his opinion regarding the Mayan Train (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

Last Thursday, May 19, the creator of XHDBZ gave an interview to Formula Group where he talked about the topics outside of his projects that have had a notable impact on his career.

In the middle of the talk, Eugenio Derbez confessed that is currently banned from Televisa Mexico And not from Televisa Univision, for that reason a couple of days ago he came as special guest to a program.

“According to this I am part of Univision Television, but I am banned in Mexico nothing else, in the United States no”, he said puzzled. “They have not given me the exact reason but I want to assume that it is because of the Mayan Train”, he commented.

The actor confessed that Televisa would have vetoed him (Photos: Instagram/@ederbez/@televisa)

The comedian’s statement took Javier Poza, head of the radio show, by surprise, who did not hesitate to delve into the reasons that led him to link his veto with the feedback exchange that a few weeks ago he had with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

the protagonist of No refunds (2013) reported that His suspicions began after the oscars 2022, when he gave some interviews about his first experience at the award ceremony, the controversial hit that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s physical appearance and the award that won CODA a Best film.

“Suddenly all the people of Televisa that from below… knows me everything Televisaeverybody, suddenly they tell me: ‘Hey, there is a memo where we are prohibited from interviewing you, talking about you, you are banned’no producer told me, no personality, the people below told me, “he recalled.

