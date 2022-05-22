Emilio Azcárraga responds to Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (EL UNIVERSAL).- After the actor Eugenio Derbez declared that he is banned from Televisa for his opinions on the Mayan Train, the owner of that television station, Emilio Azcárraga, responded to him.

During a radio interview with Javier Poza, the comedian said that he began to realize the facts when due to the Oscar ceremony, where he won the film “CODA” in which he participates, two interviews were canceled half an hour before doing them.

“Suddenly they tell me that they are forbidden to interview me. No personality told me, but the people below, that there was a rumor going around and they canceled the interviews,” he said.

And he added: “I no longer work for Televisa México, I work for Univisión, for VIX. They have not given me the exact reason, but I want to understand that it is because of the Mayan train”, after he became involved in a controversial campaign against the stretch 5 of that project of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

After Derbez’s words, Azcárraga used some iconic phrases from Derbez’s characters to answer him. “Neta @EugenioDerbez, before saying that you’re banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think that you’re not a normal guy. Listen, no, listen to me, no. What you said about an alleged Televisa veto was horrible,” he said .

The businessman rejected that there is a veto on Televisa towards Derbez. “You and I know that the real reason is that you’re angry because you want us to give you our rights to La Familia Peluche. I already cut my guy off,” he said.

In addition, Azcárraga recalled that on Televisa there has been information coverage regarding the Mayan Train and the campaign carried out by Derbez.

