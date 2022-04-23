Emilio Maurer exhibits the FMF; assures that it is “controlled” by Television

Emile Maurerformer president of the Mexican Football Federationwas quite harsh when talking about the management of the Mexican National Team by Gerardo “El Tata” Martino and of louis yon.

In an interview for ESPN, Maurer assured that “Tata” Martino is not as renowned a coach as he claims, since he has not shown anything different in command of Mexico and continues to leave a lot of doubts ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“I don’t like him at all, I don’t like “Tata” Martino, he hasn’t won anything. If we are going to bring a foreigner we have to bring someone who has won something, we brought Menotti, world champion, we did not bring a mediocre to see if he could ”

However, the criticism was not only against Martino, but also Yon de Luisa and the directors of the FMF, as he assured that, as long as they continue to “serve” a certain television station, no good results will come of it.

“Right now a seven, because the National Team is playing terribly badly, a team without personality. Seven because it’s not just his fault, the Mexican Football Federation is to blame a lot; and I am going to say one thing, as long as the Federation is managed by television employees, we are screwed”