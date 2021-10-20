Emily Blunt: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Emily Blunt it’s a bit like Mary Poppins: practically perfect. Within about ten years, starting from his appearance in ne The devil wears Prada, the actress was able to build an interesting and varied career, playing very different roles: tough, bright, warm and maternal, sarcastic.

Here are ten curiosities about Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt: her movies and TV series

1. He has acted in several famous films. Blunt embarked on her film career with the role of Tasmin in My Summer of Love. The fame then comes in 2006, when she plays Emily ne The devil wears Prada, acting alongside Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep. Since that time he has acted in films such as Jane Austen’s club (2007), The Young Victoria (2009), Wolfman (2010), Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels (2010), The Muppets (2011), The guardians of fate (2011), Looper (2012), Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow (2014), Into the Woods (2014), Sicario (2015) and The hunter and the ice queen (2016). In recent years he has instead starred in The girl on the train (2016), A Quiet Place: A quiet place (2018), The Return of Mary Poppins (2018), At Quiet Place II (2020) and Jungle Cruise (2021).

2. She also played several voice acting roles. In addition to acting in front of the camera, Blunt has also tried her hand as a voice actress on several occasions. In 2009 he gave voice to the character Juliet Hobbes in the episode Lisa the Drama Queen, present in the twentieth season of Simpson. Later she was Juliet in Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) and voiced Nahoko Satomi in the English version of the Japanese animated film The wind rises (2013). It was then Zoe in Animal Crackers (2017), Tempest Shadow in My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) and reprized the role of Juliet in Sherlock Gnomes (2018).

3. He has also acted in some television series. After participating in some television films early in her career, Blunt landed a prominent role in the series in 2005 Empire, starring in six episodes as Camane. To date, that was her only participation in a television series, but she is currently filming The English, where she will play the role of Cornelia Locke. Here the protagonist, Blunt will give birth to a woman seeking revenge against the man she holds responsible for the death of her son.

Emily Blunt is not on Instagram

4. Does not have a profile on the social network. The actress has repeatedly declared that she is not a big fan of social networks, where too often private life mixes with public life. Just to pursue the desire not to share too much of herself, Blunt has decided not to have any official account on the social Instagram or on other social networks. However, you can find some fan pages thanks to which it will be possible to stay updated on her projects.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and daughters Violet and Hazel

5. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski want a great family together. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski they got engaged in 2009, and then got married in 2010 on Lake Como. Since that time they have become one of the most loved couples in the Hollywood world, known for the chemistry that unites them but also for their different collaborations together. The two already have two girls, Hazel and Violet, born respectively in 2014 and 2016, but apparently they seem ready to have other children as well. In fact, Blunt herself told the Telegraph of their desire to start a large family, considering that both come in turn from families with many children.

6. A quiet place – A quiet place was inspired by the birth of their second daughter. Acclaimed by the public and critics, At Quiet Place it was a commercial success starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. What few people know is that the film was partly inspired by the birth of their second child. The first copy of the script was completed three weeks after the baby was born, and Krasinski placed the “to live in the hope of keeping her safe, of keeping her alive“. Beyond horror, the film focuses on the theme of parenting and what a parent is willing to do for their children.

7. Emily Blunt was the first and only choice for A Quiet Place – A quiet place. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, husband and wife, have worked as a real team for A quiet place. She read her husband’s rewrite and encouraged him to direct the film, and informed him that she would not let anyone play the role of Evelyn – it was just hers. Krasinski said he took this very positively: his wife’s enthusiasm for the script and the desire to act with him were “the biggest compliment of my career“.

Emily Blunt in The devil wears Prada

8. He personally characterized his character. In The devil wears Prada Blunt, here in one of her first major interpretations, plays the part of Emily, a colleague of the protagonist. This character wasn’t meant to be English, but Blunt thought it would be interesting to make her so and managed to convince the producers of this idea. In several scenes, moreover, she can be seen running in the background, in a completely improvised way. The actress felt that her character would always be busy and wanted to keep her active in the film.

9. He didn’t think he was going to get the part. Before showing up for The devil wears Prada, the actress had auditioned for Eragon, also a Fox production. While getting no part, she was noticed by one of the producers, who convinced her to apply for the role of Emily in the other film. More than 100 actresses had turned up for this same role and Blunt was convinced that she would never be cast. As soon as she returned to England, however, she was contacted for a second audition, which eventually led to her winning the role.

Emily Blunt: age and height of the actress

10. Emily Blunt was born on February 23, 1983 in London, England. The actress is 1.70 meters tall.

Sources: IMDb