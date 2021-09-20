Emily Blunt against aliens, Juliette Binoche in the wives factory and the Bejo-Cassel couple: guide to movies in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

Prequel and sequel together. Inevitable recovery of the 2018 blockbuster A quiet place. Shivering sci-fi. Divided between a first (the invasion) and a after (the consequences). You will remember: here we are talking about ferocious aliens rained down from the sky. Blind, but with excellent hearing. The noises trigger the killer instinct. When monsters come into action they tear, gut, gut. I am the reaction to a world above the frequencies, chaotic sinner. They appear like a thunderstorm during a boys’ baseball game. Over four hundred days later, the Earth is a semi-desert land of a few survivors in soundproofed environments.

Total silence is the only defense against creatures. The Abbott family lasted a long time on a remote farm. Dad Lee (John Krasinsky, also director) sacrificed himself and is gone. The weight of resistance is all on the shoulders of Evelyn (ex Mary Poppins Emily Blunt, wife of Krasinski in life), who has just had a baby without being able to breathe, while a greenish being patrolled the house. With her are her children Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds), deaf and very awake.

The group wanders barefoot in the countryside in search of shelter. He finds it in the warehouse of old friend Emmett (Cillian Murphy) who has lost everything and surrendered to the inevitable. However, grasshoppers also have a weakness: high-pitched sounds put them in crisis. Plus Regan find by radio the traces of a community that has escaped the invasion by taking refuge on an island under the guidance of Djimon Hounsou. The film is an indictment: the noise society produces monsters. All applied to a millimeter horror and not at all trivial. Marco Beltrami’s soundtrack is like a heartbeat. There remains the somewhat obsessive repetition of the mechanism that governs terror: Evelyn, Emmett and their children are forced to leave the protected space. They do it in the utmost silence, ssssssth. But there is always a crash that triggers the onslaught of the slobbering giants. Krasinski is a horrifying, pragmatic and essential geometer of the universe.

This time raise the bar. But you can see the effort to carry on a film that was almost perfect in the first version and here instead he wastes energy by combining three different adventures. The horror is born in the looks, in the expectations and in the chases of a world without sleep, without oxygen, without morals. Millicent Simmonds’ ardor and mum Emily Blunt’s pained eyes, breathlessly, help the film take off. The male part, Krasinski eliminated, is entrusted to Cillian Murphy, first detached and closed in on himself, then a great warrior.