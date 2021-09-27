Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: all about “A Quiet Place Part II”

Shhh! Don’t make noise because the June 24 arrives in Italian cinemas A Quiet Place Part II.

The sequel it has been postponed due to Covid-19, but is ready to debut in the hall. A particularly awaited film, after the extraordinary success of the first chapter with audiences and critics. Few wagered on the 2018 film, which cost only $ 17 million, yet it was sci-fi horror d “author from John Krasinski flanked by the extraordinary performance of his wife Emily Blunt has conquered everyone, even those who don’t really like the horror genre.

getty images

And the talented couple has already replied with the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which instead is cost 61 million dollars, is box office box office record, becoming the most watched film in post-pandemic cinema.

Loading... Advertisements

An important project for the career of John Krasinski, fully committed to the realization of the film project. The 41-year-old is in fact an interpreter, director, screenwriter and producer.

So how do you lose it? In video we explain all the reasons why you absolutely cannot do it:

ph. getty images