Emily Blunt and John Krasinski explain the success of the film

TOh, famous couples. Brangelina, Bennifer, and before these daring combinations, Liz and Richard – then names were still used, not acronyms – Sean and Madonna, Tom and Nicole. Then there are the more intellectual couples, like Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard; the classic ones, always like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and those of power, Will Smith and Jade, Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Among the most recent unions that have swept Hollywood and multiplied by two fame, success and power John Krasinski and Emily Blunt they deserve the laurel. He, 41-year-old Bostonian – actor, writer, producer and director – became popular with the television series The Office; she, British to the core, she reluctantly made it to California immediately after personal success in The devil wears Prada.

At Quiet Place: the silence of the producers

Both protagonists of the Hollywood scene, are part of the empyrean of the A List. A cover of theHollywood Reporter he already hailed them in December 2018: «Here an innovative and powerful couple, who challenge conventions and change the rules of the gameWrote the newspaper specializing in showbusiness. Not a small thing, in a traditional and conservative industry like that of Lalaland.

Studios love, it is true, create and destroy stars and starlets with punctual regularity, but they are extremely cautious about promoting and funding newbies’ projects. When Krasinski proposed to them to act and even direct At Quiet Place – recalls the actor – a long and perplexed silence accepted his request.

But he didn’t give up, and in the end he won. Emily Blunt accepted the lead role and the film became a global success: the thriller, which cost $ 17 million, grossed over $ 340 million. The post-apocalyptic story of two parents and their children besieged by monstrous alien creatures that attack them at the slightest noise, and force them into total silence and sign language, thrilled millions of viewers, and it became a cult within a few months.

Inevitable, therefore, the sequel. Two years later, on time, Krasinki and Blunt return with At Quiet Place II in cinemas from tomorrow 24 June. In the meantime, she appeared in the role of the legendary Mary Poppins in Rob Marshall’s remake, he in that of the iconic CIA analyst in the series Jack Ryan (by Tom Clancy).

House in Brooklyn

We met them during the promotion of the film, to let us tell how a committed and successful couple lives with joy and enthusiasm, today in Hollywood. First of all, Not living in Hollywood – specify in unison: for five years in fact the two actors they have a home in Brooklyn, with their two little daughters, Hazel and Violet, of six and four years old, a labrador and as neighbors a group of celebrities (including Matt Damon and Adam Driver) who gather on Sundays around the roast that Emily loves to cook for lunch.

When you meet them, Emily is lively, witty, has the joke ready and the easy smile; John seems calmer and more controlled, always in total admiration of his wife. They are two enthusiastic accomplices who have a dense booklet: Blunt is about to start her first television series, The English, a six-episode western, and John will be the voice of a canine superhero in DC League of Super-Pets. Famous, kissed by success, close-knit and committed. But please don’t call them KRUNT.

Emily, let’s start with her character in At Quiet Place, Evelyn Abbott, a mother fiercely willing to do anything to save her children. It is precisely this ferocity that overcomes the stereotypes of the genre film that enchants me: Evelyn acts with a biblical fury, even more intense in this second chapter after the disappearance of her partner, and in addition she now has a newborn in addition to two children. It is a role very close to my heart: what could I do, how would I react, to protect my children? I just hope I never have to be in a post-apocalyptic situation (laughs).

John: The concept of parenthood, of family, the idea of ​​knowing how to love are central to me and I was afraid of not being able to find the personal and intimate tone of the first film. Besides – I was wondering – what if, say, Emily doesn’t want to come back in the sequel? When she read the script I was in great agitation, then she looked at me, and said in a firm tone: “Of course I want to, because this is not a sequel, it’s the second chapter of a short story.” What a sigh of relief, my… ok, off to the second chapter! (laughs).

Loading... Advertisements

The success from At Quiet Place will have jeopardized your desire for privacy. John, now on the street everyone recognizes her.

Success has changed my life in the sense that it has given it wings: I now have more creative freedom and can carry out more personal projects. It is a burst of self-esteem and confidence, satisfying that insatiable desire to try new things, to risk different projects. Living this experience with Emily, then, gave us unexpected joy and emotions.

Emily: Not at all, I’m not hunted by the paparazzi! I have the advantage of living in Brooklyn where you can easily walk down the street and nobody bothers you because they have no interest in celebrities. I take the girls to school, do the shopping and I don’t even need a car. Stupendous.

You have been married for about ten years and now you also work together. It can be difficult at times.

Emily: There are no rules, I don’t believe in #couplegoals to follow. I have a deep esteem for John, and the esteem is mutual, on a personal level, and also on a professional level: we are in sync from a creative point of view, and I think this helps a lot. We watch movies in the same way and react to scenes in unison; what moves him also moves me. I don’t know what to tell her more. And at the end of the day, we come back from the set, and happily drink a lot of single malt whiskey (laughs). This film is expected to be sponsored by Macallan.

John: The truth is simple, and I swear you won’t I am influenced by being married to Emily, I would give you the same answer anyway: Emily is enormously talented, she stimulates my streak as an author to the stars. She is the best collaborator possible both in the writing phase and behind the camera: she is an inexhaustible source of ideas.

Emily: We must also take into account the fact that for our work we are often separated, and it is very unusual for us to baptize and share a project. We are both led to respect the space and the external life of the other: we have a great mutual trust, we adore each other but we have to live away from each other in general for weeks and months. No, we’re not one of those couples who throw plates at each other to release tension (laughs).

We are living with the coronavirus an alienating experience, of isolation, away from family, friends, from the community itself. At Quiet Place II paradoxically reflects on the same issues. How do you see the future?

Emily: I am optimistic by nature. I do not like face reality, the world with a tragic and gloomy gaze. Of course: the experience of the characters of At Quiet Place II it’s heartbreaking, but in the end it still leaves you with a sense of self-affirmation: you know that this little girl (Regan the deaf-mute daughter, ed) it will come out that her courage will save her. That’s the message of the film: you have to have courage. An ideal message for these days.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

John: For me At Quiet Place is a film about the sense of community and its importance. I wrote this story especially for my grandfather who grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, working in steel mills, and the stories he told me were always about how all the workers helped each other, even financially. I grew up like this. Of course: now we live in one much more individualistic society, and technology inevitably pushes us in that direction, but we must not forget that the sense of belonging to a community allows us to survive in the difficult and dark times of history, and that we must be united and in solidarity.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED