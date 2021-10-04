News

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s kids don’t know their parents are famous – here’s why

Emily Blunt she doesn’t want her children to know how famous she and her husband, John Krasinski, are. The actress talked about it in an interview with the Sunday Times, during which the A Quiet Place star explained why she wants her children to remain ‘oblivious’ to her fame and that of her husband.

“If they could stay unaware of it for as long as possible, I’d be thrilled” said the actress “They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on makeup.”.
The interview with Emily Blunt goes on:“They don’t like anything! They just want me to be their mom”.

Emily Blunt – who responded to Fantastic 4 rumors a few weeks ago – explained that her eldest daughter, Hazel, recently became aware of her stardom when one of her classmates told her about it.
“It’s really a weird thing to find your way around. She came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she said ‘Are you famous?'”
The actress was amazed from the daughter’s question:“I never heard it … we never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it. Someone at school told them clearly. I was like ‘Um … not really, I don’t think I am. Someone you Did Haze say that? ‘ and he said ‘Yes, but then he didn’t want to go into much more but it’s weird. Strange’ “.
Why does Blunt not want his daughters to know about their fame? Simple:“I don’t want them to feel more special or important or feel that there is more attention to them than other children.”.

On Everyeye you can find our review of A Quiet Place.

