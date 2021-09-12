Emily Blunt and the film about the first detective of the United States

CINEMA





The film will tell the true story of Kate Warne, the first woman of the Pinkerton Agency

They are the Amazon Studios who won the race for the rights of the film with Emily Blunt in the role of Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective – in the mid-1800s – of the Pinkerton Agency and also of the United States.

The film boasts the presence of the actor in production Dwayne Johnson and his studio Seven Bucks Productions. Gustin Nash, whose credits include Youth in Revolt And Charlie Bartlett.

According to the first advances, the film is an adventure built around the character Warne, a true female Sherlock Holmes in a sector like that of investigation dominated by men. Warne’s unique detective skills paved the way for future women in law enforcement and have also forever changed the way detective work is done. Warne was a revolutionary figure. The film, among other things, according to the first advances, seems to have all the potential to become a successful franchise in the coming years.

Blunt is currently one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Not only is she one of the protagonists of Jungle Cruise, Disney film currently in theaters, where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, but has also starred in important films such as At Quiet Place (and its sequel), Mary Poppins Returns, Sicario, The devil wears Prada And Edge of Tomorrow.