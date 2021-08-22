Emily Blunt and The Rock together in a new movie

The actress, born in 1983, will play the role of Kate Warne, the first female detective, as reported exclusively by the magazine Deadline

New cinematic effort on the horizon for the protagonist couple of the film Jungle Cruise. In the past few hours Deadline exclusively announced the details of the Amazon Studios production.

Emily Blunt will be Kate Warne deepening



Jungle Cruise, The Rock celebrates the film with an Instagram video On the one hand one of the most iconic actresses of the big screen, on the other the actor who has quickly established himself as one of the most influential artists in the world, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are ready for a new job together. A little while ago the magazine reported exclusively the information regarding the film starring Emily Blunt and which will involve The Rock as a producer.

deepening



Loading... Advertisements Jungle Cruise, The Rock shares world premiere video The actress, class 1983, will interpret Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. The film will revolve around the detective and tell the extraordinary qualities that have revolutionized the work of the detective. The screenplay will be edited by Gustin Nash.

The Rock, the success of Jungle Cruise deepening



Jungle Cruise: A behind-the-scenes clip and video from the Disney movie In recent days The Rock celebrated the success of Junge Cruise with a video on the Instagram profile that boasts more than 261,000,000 followers who follow his life daily between work commitments, photo shoots, backstage and moments of relaxation in the company of their dearest loved ones. The actor shared a footage of the play of light on the mammoth Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, these are his words in the caption of the post: “Look at this incredible lighting of our Jungle Cruise on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai ”.