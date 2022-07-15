Emily Blunt believed that becoming a pop star would have hurt her acting career

ads

Emily Blunt has proven to be more than a capable singer in movies like Mary Poppins Returns. But there was a time when Blunt had the opportunity to become a professional singer for a living. However, she would later turn down the opportunity for her, as Ella Blunt believed that pop stardom would harm her career as an actress.

Emily Blunt almost signed a record deal

Emily Blunt | Erica Price/Wire Image

Blunt has carved a niche for himself in Hollywood. But jungle cruise The star nearly made a different mark on the entertainment industry when she nearly signed a recording contract. But she felt that doing so would have had serious repercussions on her career as an actress, which became her true passion.

“The night before we were about to sign a deal, I knew it wasn’t right and it wasn’t what I wanted to do, and I pulled out very unprofessionally at the last minute and upset everyone. I felt like I wouldn’t be taken seriously as an actress if I was on a stage stumbling and grinding,” she once said in an interview with GQ.

Aside from that, Blunt also felt that executives were trying to make her into Britney Spears. Which she didn’t appreciate.

“And I was like, ‘I can’t dance, and I don’t sing like Britney Spears.’ I just felt like she was building up too fast and ultimately not what I wanted to do,” Blunt told the Sunday Morning Herald.

Dame Judi Dench also talked Emily Blunt out of a singing career.

Blunt didn’t make the difficult decision to stick with acting entirely on her own. the The Devil Wears Prada The actor enlisted the help of veteran star Dame Judi Dench. In an interview about Jimmy Kimmel live, Blunt went into a bit more detail about his very short singing career. According to the actor, he made an honest attempt to become who the executives wanted him to be.

“They said, ‘I think you have a nice voice and I think you could be a pop star.’ I said: ‘I don’t know how to dance’. They said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We will teach you. It didn’t work. I tried to learn,” she said.

But it was a conversation with Judi Dench that solidified Blunt’s decision to pursue a career in film.

“My first job was with Judi Dench, yes, the Lady, who was amazing and wonderful to me,” Blunt said. “And I went to her for advice because I was very, very nervous about this career that I didn’t know was right for me, I didn’t think was right for me, and she was like, ‘Oh no, honey. you can not do both. You can’t act up and do that. She talked me out of it.

Emily Blunt doesn’t like to sing in front of a big crowd

Another reason why the The Age of Tomorrow The star might have rejected singing in favor of acting due to how personal singing is. Speaking with the Herald Sun, Blunt shared that he didn’t like to sing in a crowd.

“I’d rather sing alone in the car or in the shower or alone in the house,” Blunt said. “I was never that person at a party who wanted to sing in front of people.”

