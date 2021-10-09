Emily Blunt denies her participation in the Fantastic Four

The actress and her husband John Krasinski, architects of the success of the A Quiet Place saga, have been at the center of several hypotheses regarding the cast of the Marvel film. But now she says she is definitely not interested in the cinecomics genre

It was Marvel itself to confirm this, with a small clue: phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presented in a clip in the past few weeks, will culminate with a film about the Fantastic Four. The project was announced some time ago, after Disney and Marvel Studios bought back the film rights to the comic book saga from Fox. The ambition, now, is to give a filmic frame to the characters worthy of their success in print, after a first couple of films in the 2000s and the reboot unsuccessful of 2015. Waiting for further official details, in recent months on the web they have been made more or less plausible hypotheses about the cast, which in a transposition like this is very important.

One of the most fascinating was in the center the couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, wife and husband in real life, architects of the success of the horror saga At Quiet Place: according to the fans, they would have been perfect to put the face of the queen couple of comics, Susan Storm or the invisible woman e Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic. In fact, as a casting idea it would not have been bad at all, too bad that it was Blunt herself who cooled down the minds, who cooled the spirits in an interview: “No one has ever received any phone calls. People just say ‘how good would that be?’, But then it ends there “.

Loading... Advertisements

Not only that, the actress, who in the past has rejected the role of Black Widow then went to Scarlett Johansson, gave her opinion on strand of cinecomis that rage in recent years: “I don’t know if superheroes are for me. They are not in my ropes. I think it is a kind even a bit ‘exhausted, we are inundated, because there are not only movies but also TV series now“, He said then specifying: “I don’t mean I’ll never play one. But it should be something so great… and then I might be interested. I don’t crave to make a superhero movie. They leave me a bit cold, I can’t explain it “. In short, the opinion of Emily Blunt seems quite clear, even if the long history of Hollywood has taught us that never say never. But you are Fantastic Four it will happen, it is likely that it will be without the golden couple Blunt-Krasinski.