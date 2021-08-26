Emily Blunt doesn’t have big desires when it comes to superheroes

Emily Blunt had already talked about the reboot of Fantastic 4 currently in production at home Marvel Studios, but during the promotional tour for the new film Disney Jungle Cruise the actress shared new thoughts on the issue.

The star, who rose to fame in 2006 when she starred in The devil wears Prada, which was followed by blockbuster films such as Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Woods, Sicario, A Quiet Place And Mary Poppins Returns, as you know it has been at the center of for years some rumor bar fanta-casting that they would like her in the role of Sue Storm / The invisible woman in the reboot of Fantastic 4, along with husband John Krasinski who would ideally play Reed Richard / Mr. Fantastic, husband of the invisible woman in Marvel comics. Now that the film is officially in the works at Marvel Studios – it is currently in production and will be part of Phase 4 of the MCU, it could be released in theaters in July 2023 – Blunt returned to the subject during a recent interview with The Hollywood. Reporter.

“I really understand that superhero movies are like a religion for a lot of people“explained Blunt.”Unfortunately, I don’t like them in the same way. In a nutshell, right now I don’t have this great burning desire to play a superhero“.

In the past, Emily Blunt touched upon the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, which later went to Scarlett Johansson. Commenting on this during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show a couple of months ago, the actress said: “I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow I was happy. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., and I think it would have been great … but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. Not necessarily that I would never want to play one, it should just be something so beautiful that it piques my interest.“

Recall that his co-star of Jungle Cruise, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, will debut in the superhero business for DC Films with Black Adam, a spin-off of Shazam! due out in 2022. Jungle Cruise will arrive in Italy from July 28th in cinemas and from July 30th on Disney Plus with VIP access.