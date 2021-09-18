Emily Blunt embraces adventurous characters

Emily Blunt likes to play adventurous roles.

The 38-year-old actress stars in the new Disney movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ as botanist Lily Houghton and has revealed that she loves a “leap into the unknown” when playing a character.

Emily told ComicBook.com: “They give me food for thought. They make me think. I want to play people for whatever reason, I feel I have a feeling with them, and it’s really a theory as to why I think I have a feeling with them.

“So I don’t think I’m as adventurous as Lily, but I love jumping into the unknown. I really love him. I love every choice I make. I like to do things that move me, so that spirit of hope she has was close to home. I loved it. I understood”

Loading... Advertisements

Emily stars in ‘Jungle Cruise’ alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who revealed that he sent the ‘A Quiet Place’ star a video begging her to participate in the film, but ended up being a ‘ghost’.

The wrestler turned actor said: “When I got the script, I loved it… [the role] it was always for Emily Blunt. It has always been Emily Blunt, that’s the truth. You know … I sent this video. I worked all night, came home, it was like three in the morning. I said to myself: ‘Ok, let me make this video for Emily, to tell her that I’m a huge fan of hers and that I would like her to come in the movie’ “

And when Emily asked him what he replied after sending the video, he admitted that she had ghosted it, adding, “’Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Ghosted me! “