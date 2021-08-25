Emily Blunt explains what would convince her to star in a superhero movie







Although she was initially considered for the role of Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 (later went to Scarlett Johansson), over the years Emily Blunt has changed her mind about superhero movies, stating on more than one occasion that she is not interested in taking part in a cinecomics.

The actress (from today in Italian cinemas with Jungle Cruise) is often asked about the issue, since fans have always indicated her as the ideal candidate for the role of Sue Storm in a hypothetical reboot of the Fantastic Four. Punctually, Blunt reiterates that she is not obsessed with the moment of cinecomics and getting a part in a superhero movie at all costs, but it seems that under certain conditions she may be willing to review her conditions.

Just on the occasion of the promotion of Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt addressed the cinecomics issue again in an interview with Collider, revealing what it would take to get her to sign up to star in a comic-based film. “It would be about the story and playing a character I’ve never played”, explained the actress. “I’ve never felt the need to be in a superhero movie, but I wouldn’t turn my nose up at the possibility, absolutely. The right time or the right project has simply never come. If I were to agree to do one, it should be the right script. “

Loading... Advertisements

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson together again after Jungle Cruise?

To date we do not know if Emily Blunt will never act in a Marvel or DC cinecomic, but it is certain that sooner or later the actress will take part in a film based on a comic: in fact, in May of last year, it was revealed that Blunt will return to pair with Dwayne Johnson (his co-star in Jungle Cruise) in the adaptation of Bull and Chain, superhero genre film based on the comic miniseries of the same name, in four parts, from 1999. The project should still be in the pipeline, even if there have been no more updates on it.