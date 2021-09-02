Emily Blunt: “I became an actress thanks to stuttering”

Emily Blunt said she stammered as a child and learned to reproduce strange voices and accents

Everyone remembers her as the cynical, snobbish assistant ‘The devil wears Prada’. A rampant, self-assured young woman who exudes confidence and arrogance. The true Emily Blunt however, it is much more shy. And today she says she was pushed to act by hers stuttering.

In a recent interview the actress, 38, said: “I stutterers they are among the bravest people because every time they open their mouth it is a minefield ”.

Loading... Advertisements “When I was a child, I only spoke normally when I made a funny voice or a accent particular. The rest of the time I stammered, but this problem actually gave me a fluency in language that I otherwise would not have been capable of, ”she admitted.

The hits of Emily Blunt

Just by imitating voices or accents to avoid stammering, Emily Blunt she slowly got closer to acting. His interpretation of Emily Charlton in 2006’s ‘The Devil wears Prada’ catapulted her to global fame. Since that time, the British star has starred in more than 40 films.

A long list of box office hits, peppered with rave reviews and awards. From ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ to ‘The girl on the train’. Without to forget ‘The Return of Mary Poppins‘. All of this might not have happened if Emily hadn’t stammered as a child. What if, just to overcome that embarrassing problem, he hadn’t started imitating voices and accents. A talent that took her very far.

