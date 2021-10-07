Emily Blunt: “I’m not doing the Fantastic Four” – Magazine

Rome, May 12, 2021 – During a radio conversation with Howard Stern, the actress Emily Blunt has extinguished the hopes of the fans and said she and husband John Krasinski are not in talks to play Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) and Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) in the future. ‘Fantastic 4’. We are talking about the film that is expected within the so-called phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but which we presumably will not see before 2023/2024. Pressed by Stern, Emily Blunt also added that she isn’t particularly interested in superhero movies, but not out of snobbery, rather because she doesn’t feel them in her own ropes.

Emily Blunt will not be Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic 4’

When Howard Stern asked her about the ‘Fantastic 4’ rumors, Emily Blunt (‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Sicario’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’) said it was just “fan guess. We didn’t get a phone call or anything, people just started wondering at some point if it wouldn’t be nice to see us as protagonists. “

When asked by Stern, who referred to the time she turned down the role of Black Widow (later assigned to Scarlett Johansson), Blunt said that “I don’t consider myself above superhero movies. I loved ‘Iron Man’ and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr .: that would have been great, I just don’t think superheroes are my thing, that they’re right for me. “And he added:” I think they’re a little bit. exhausted: we are inundated with them, not only at the cinema but also with TV series ” does not completely rule out the possibility to wear the shoes of a super: it just has to be “something so beautiful … that then I would be interested in taking part. But in general I don’t run to the cinema to see superhero movies: they leave me a bit cold, I don’t know explain why, I just can’t get in tune. ” Below is the video with the interview piece we just translated:

Read also:

– A Quiet Place II: the new trailer celebrates the reopening of cinemas

– Halston, the Netflix miniseries starring Ewan McGregor

– Regina King directs a monster and racial hatred movie







