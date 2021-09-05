Emily Blunt in an Indiana Jones-style chase in the first clip

Walt Disney has streamed the first official clip taken from Jungle Cruise, the highly anticipated new adventure film starring the unedited couple formed by Emily Blunt And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and which sees the first struggling with a daring escape that is very reminiscent in the style of Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford.

In addition to the first official clip of the Disney movie, it was released on the net also a featurette that mainly talks about the hard work done by the stunts in the film and that The Rock himself does not hold back from giving his compliments. Adventure films like this one that require numerous action sequences, including chases and daring escapes, need the hard work of the stunt doubles and the stunts called to the most risky enterprises to guarantee perfect credibility even to those scenes that appear unattainable.

As announced by The Rock himself in a recent post on Instagram, the world premiere of Jungle Cruise will be at Disneyland and will be nothing short of immense, the largest ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, which we remember. postponed the release of Jungle Cruise by over a year: the film should have landed in theaters on July 24, 2020, but after the arrival of COVID-19, everything has been postponed to July 28, 2021; the film will also be available in streaming on Disney + with VIP Access starting July 30th.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, which The Rock has personally chosen to direct his next film, the cinecomic Black Adam, whose filming has just ended.

The Rock and Emily Blunt, the film’s two main stars, have been very busy promoting the film over the past year.