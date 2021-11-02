Emily Blunt in talks for Christopher Nolan’s new film

Emily Blunt could join the cast of the next Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan seems to have found the perfect co-star for Cillian Murphy! Deadline reports that Emily Blunt is currently in talks to join the cast of the director’s anticipated next film Tenet. The film, written by Nolan himself, is produced for Universal and is titled Oppenheimer. As can be seen from the title, the film will tell the story of the famous physicist, the creator of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer.

Sources report that Blunt will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the scientist who managed the Manhattan Project (which later led to the invention of the atomic bomb). The film will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Nolan will produce the film alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Universal got the film’s distribution rights after a heated war (and the “divorce” between the director and Warner Bros.). The film has a budget of $ 100 million.

Emily Blunt this year starred in two films that set box office records, a feat that no other leading actor has done since the end of the lockdown (and the reopening of theaters). She reprized her starring role in husband John Krasinski’s horror film A Quiet Place Part II (in which, ironically, he starred opposite Cillian Murphy), which grossed nearly $ 300 million worldwide. Then he starred opposite The Rock in the Disney movie Jungle Cruise, blockbuster all over the world.