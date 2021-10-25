Emily Blunt in talks for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”

Emily Blunt could join the cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan set during the second World War.

Magazine Variety reports that the actress could play Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering, wife of the US physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The latter is remembered for having contributed significantly to the development of modern physics. In particular it was the participation in the construction of the first atomic bomb in Manhattan project to mark his career and private life. Later, in fact, J Oppenheimer would have had a crisis of conscience that led him to refuse to work on the hydrogen bomb. Cillian Murphy will interpret J Robert Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy have previously worked together on A Quiet Place Part II, released in cinemas in 2021.

Christopher Nolan and Murphy have also collaborated several times already: in 2005 in Batman Begins , in 2010 in Inception and in 2017 in Dunkirk. Instead, it would be the first collaboration between Nolan and Emily Blunt.

Loading... Advertisements

Finally, although there are no further details on the project, at the moment the release date of the film is set for July 21, 2023.