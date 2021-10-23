Emily Blunt in talks to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film

Emily Blunt is said to be in talks to star in Christopher Nolan’s new film about the creation of the atomic bomb.

The British director’s latest epic is a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who directed the Manhattan Project during World War II, leading to the creation of the first weapons of mass destruction.

According to Deadline, Blunt is in talks to play Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, a communist activist and biologist who also worked on the project. Nolan’s longtime collaborator Cillian Murphy will play the famous physicist.

The film, titled Oppenheimer, will be Nolan’s first for Universal, following his breakup with Warner Bros. due to changes in theatrical release windows during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Universal bosses described the film as an “epic thriller that pushes audiences into the throbbing paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it”

Murphy has been a favorite of Nolan since 2005’s Batman Begins, in which he played the supervillain Scarecrow, also taking small roles in the rest of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, as well as Inception and Dunkirk. However, despite the long working relationship between him and Nolan, Oppenheimer will be his first starring role in a director’s film.

The film is based on the 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is widely regarded as the father of the atomic bomb, but he had an ambivalent attitude towards his work and was investigated by US authorities due to his past Communist affiliations.

The film is currently scheduled for release in July 2023.