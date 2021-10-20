Emily Blunt in the cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan?

Actress Emily Blunt appears to have joined the cast of Oppenheimer, the new film to be directed by Christopher Nolan.

In the film Cillian Murphy will play the part of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as “the father of the atomic bomb”. Emily Blunt is expected to play the role of the scientist’s wife.

Christopher Nolan will shoot the project in IMAX format and will offer viewers a thriller that will show the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Universal Pictures will distribute Oppenheimer in theaters around the world.

Nolan will be director and screenwriter on the project, and is involved as a producer in collaboration with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment.

The book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin is the inspiration for the feature film, which will begin shooting in early 2022. The director of photography will be Hoyte Van Hoytema, Jennifer Lame will handle the editing and the score will be signed by Ludwig Göransson .