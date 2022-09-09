Emily Blunt is now a cowgirl in new BBC and Prime Video series

English, the new western series starring Emily Blunt, is coming soon to BBC One and Amazon Prime Video. But first, here is the first official trailer that you can see at the end of this note.

After publishing the first images of Englishthe BBC and Amazon Prime Video today released an official trailer for the western series which will star the star of edge of tomorrow and the return of Mary PoppinsEmily Blunt, and the actress from Twilight Y blind spotChaske Spencer.

According to the synopsis of the series, also collected by Comicbook:

“An English aristocratic woman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) arrives in 1890s America and, along with a former Pawnee cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), finds herself traversing a land built on blood and dreams. Both have a clear idea of ​​her fate, but neither is aware that he is rooted in a shared past. Together they will face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will push them beyond their limits, both physically and psychologically. But as they are left behind, their final destination draws ever closer: Hoxem, Wyoming. And it is here that, following an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of grisly and bizarre unsolved murders, they both realize the full extent of their interconnected history, and face a future that they will have to live.

English is written and directed by Hugo Blick, and also stars Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Ciaran Hinds, Rafe Spall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi, Valerie Pachner and Cristian Solimeno, among others. The first episode will air on November 11 on Prime Video and BBC One.