Emily Blunt is on her birthday: “The devil wears fashion” and other of her most remembered projects

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, better known in the artistic world as Emily Blunt, has a birthday this February 23. The actress has earned a place in the hearts of movie lovers, being recognized on several occasions for the nominations and awards she has received. In the following note, we will review a bit of the artistic life of Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt’s career

Emily Blunt was born on February 23, 1983, in Wandsworth, London. The British actress herself made her television debut in the year 2003, in the drama “Boudica”. Also, she Emily was recognized for her role in “Henry VIII”, where she played Catherine Howard.

In 2005, the actress reached one of her highest peaks in the series “La hija de Gideón”, where she played the daughter of Dr. Gideon Warner. Her performance in her drama earned her the Golden Globe in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie.

Emily Blunt participated in one of the most remembered films by movie fans, “The Devil Wears Prada”, or “The Devil Wears Prada”. Although the film had actresses with more prominence like Maryl Streep or Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt She was not far behind in her portrayal of Emily Charlton, the secretary who introduces the character of Anne to work, and everything that comes with working alongside Miranda, the editor-in-chief of the well-known magazine from the film.

Emily Blunt He has continued his career in the world of acting in different roles, in films such as: “The Wolf Man”; “Edge of Tomorrow”; “Hitman”; “A Quiet Place”; “Mary Poppins Returns”; and most recently in “A Quiet Place 2” and “Jungle Cruise”.

Emily Blunt is currently married to John Krasinskiactor recognized for his role in “TheOffice”and who has managed to continue his acting career in other facets in series and movies.

The Emily Blunt Awards

Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for “La hija de Gideón”

The Screen Actors Guild gave her the award for Best Supporting Actress in “A Quiet Place” in 2018.

Film Critics Award gave her the award for Best Action Actress for “The Edge of Tomorrow.”

The Satellite Awards chose her as Best Ensemble for “Into the Woods” in 2014.

