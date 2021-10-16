Emily Blunt is tired of Sue Storm questions: “My superhero is Mary Poppins”

MCU fans would like to see Emily Blunt as Sue Storm in the reboot of Fantastic Four, but just recently the actress reiterated that she is not interested in taking part in a superhero movie. However, it appears that the issue is starting to irritate the person concerned. We explain the reason below …

The actress is currently engaged in the promotion of At Quiet Place II, the sequel to the thriller / horror directed by John Krasinski (in life married to Blunt), and during an interview with CinePop she was once again asked about the question Fantastic Four. The actress first joked that she already played a superhero – “Mary Poppins is a superhero. This is my superhero. I already did”, in reference to the film The Return of Mary Poppins – and then explained that there is no comic book character that she would like to play, hinting not only that she is not a great fan, but reiterating once again that she is not willing to take part in a cinecomic: “I do not know. I am not an expert. I let the fans choose which character they would like to see me as. Really, I don’t know much about it. “

However, in another interview in which she was asked again about Sue Storm, Blunt appeared slightly more irritated, responding in kind to the person who asked her yet another question about the Fantastic Four: “You are the third person to have entered. This is the third interview I have done since today and each of you has asked me ”. You can see the excerpt from the interview by clicking here.

In the past Emily Blunt had thus expressed itself on the Fantastic Four and the role of Sue Storm: “This is simply a fantacasting. I have never received a call about it. It’s just people who say, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ Not that it’s below my capabilities. I love Iron Man and when they offered me the role of Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been great… but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not in my ropes. I do not like them. For real.”

