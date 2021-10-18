News

Emily Blunt: “Jamie Dornan is glad he didn’t see Fifty Shades of Gray”

Emily Blunt, speaking of colleague Jamie Dornan, said that when they showed up he was happy that she had never seen Fifty Shades of Gray and the other films in the trilogy.

Wild Mountain Thyme Emily Blunt Jamie Dornan 2

Wild Mountain Thyme: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in one scene

Wild Mountain Thyme, a film starring protagonists, was released in US theaters this week Emily Blunt And Jamie Dornan. The British actress recently spoke of her set partner, underlining how he said he was relieved that she had never seen Fifty Shades of Gray, the film that gave him international fame but which, apparently, must have embarrassed him.

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan play Rosemary Muldoom and Anthony Reilly in John Patrick Shanley’s new film and, as she herself told ET’s Nischelle Turner, the actress has never seen her co-star as the fiery Christian Gray in the Fifty Shades of Gray film.

Jamie was quite relieved that I had never seen Fifty Shades movies“, admitted the actress.”And I hadn’t even read the book. So I just said to him ‘I’m so sorry but I’ve never seen those movies’ and he said ‘I’m very relieved by that’“. During the interview, Emily Blunt said:”I had seen Jamie in The Fall and had also seen him in Private War. So I didn’t have any kind of perception of what Christian Gray was“.

As for the film’s plot, Wild Mountain Thyme follows Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), a stubborn farmer who absolutely wants to win the love of her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Dornan). The man, however, appears to have inherited a family curse and remains oblivious to the beautiful Rosemary.

The film was shot before the outbreak of the health emergency, and Dornan joyfully recalled being able to work on set with the entire cast and crew. “We shot in County Mayo in the west of Ireland, one of the most beautiful parts of the world. And then we had this collective of people and they all brought a real vibrant energy, they all wanted to have fun during and after the shoot. It was when you could all still be together, socialize and hang out, when it was all so normal. It is the last job that most of us did in those circumstances, so I look back on those days with pure joy. It was a real gift“.


