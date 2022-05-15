Emily Blunt Joins Criminal Conspiracy Thriller

Actress Emily Blunt’s agenda is full of Projects, but there is always room for one more. That is why she joined the thriller «Pain Hustlers».

According to a report by Deadline, Emily will be directed by David Yates and the film will have its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She will be seen under the skin of Liza Drake, a young woman who dropped out of high school.

Liza dreams of a better life for herself and her daughter, so she looks for a job and lands what she thinks will be a blast at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in a Central Florida strip mall.

The protagonist’s desire to get out there catapults the company and herself into the high life, but she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

This production has the green light to start on August 22nd and it will be the first film that Yates makes after the failure he recorded with “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them”, which in its last two installments (especially the third, which reached the theaters recently) did poorly at the box office.

For her part, Emily Blunt is known for standing out in her characters in “The Devil Wears Prada” “Edge of Tomorrow”, “The Girl on the Train”, “Looper”, “Mary Poppins Returns” and the two films from “A Quiet Place”