Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Movie

Emily Blunt will have to show her most athletic side again. The British actress will bring her star power to the film adaptation of the television series “The Fall Guy,” Deadline reported. The fiction, in which Ryan Gosling also participates, is produced by Universal Pictures.

The film is based on the classic 1980 series of the same name, which was seen in Latin America under the title “Dangerous Profession” (in Venezuela it was broadcast by Venevisión). David Leitch (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” who is one of the producers, will direct the film, while Drew Pearce is responsible for the script and serves as an executive producer.

The shooting of the film will begin at the end of this year in various locations in Australia. So far no details of the plot or the characters of Blunt or Gosling have been revealed.

After being seen in action films such as “Edge of Tomorrow” (with Tom Cruise) and the “A Quiet Place” franchise, this film gives Blunt another adrenaline-fueled role, as well as another possible franchise to cling to, it highlights Dealine.

Likewise, “The Fall Guy” represents a new collaboration between the “Mary Poppins” actress and Universal Pictures, after she recently ended her participation in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan production “Oppenheimer”. Cillian Murphy stars in that film, which also stars Robert Downey Jr.

Emily Blunt is currently filming the Netflix drama “Pain Hustlers” alongside Chris Evans. The film with Ryan Gosling is expected to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

It is worth noting that the series “The Fall Guy” starred Lee Majors (“The Bionic Man”), Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas, among others. The fiction focused on Colt Seavers (Majors), a Hollywood stunt double who also worked as a bounty hunter. Seavers used his physical skills and knowledge of special effects and stunts (especially stunts with his big truck), to capture fugitives and criminals.

He was accompanied on these adventures by his cousin and trainee stuntman Howie Munson (Barr), and occasionally stuntwoman Jody Banks (Thomas).