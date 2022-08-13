Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy Movie

While preparing a drama with Chris Evans for Netflix, the actress joins a new project with the other star of The Gray Man. Find out what Universal’s new bet is about!

Good news for action lovers! The new adaptation of The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling has just confirmed the incorporation of a prestigious actress. Is about Emily Bluntwho joined the project Universal Pictures and that promises to carry out a character very different from those he has represented in recent times. Find out here all the details of the film that will be shot in just a few months.

Gone are romance tapes like The Notebook or musicals like La La Land for Ryan Gosling. It is that the actor does not stop showing that he is an expert in action sequences. This was evident in The Gray Man, the latest big Netflix release that put him in the shoes of a former CIA agent. Following this path, he will star in a new feature film that will further strengthen him in the genre.

Taking inspiration from the classic television series, The Fall Guy will have the address David Leitch. This is the filmmaker who has just released Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, and who previously worked on Dead Pool 2 Y Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Based on the homonymous fiction from the 1980s, it will be produced by Kelly McCormick and the script by Drew Pearce.

At the moment, great details of the plot are unknown, although it is known that it will be filmed in Australia at the end of this year and which has its premiere scheduled for March 1, 2024. Originally, The Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson and stars Lee Majors, who plays a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meet, starts working as a bounty hunter.

Emily Blunt is ready to join this story without a hitch. It is that she has shown that she can also adapt to action with movies like Edge of Tomorrow. In any case, this is not the only project of the actress on the agenda: recently, she finished recording Oppenheimerthe film by Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. It is also shooting Pain Hustlersa Netflix drama that will star the other star of The Gray Man: Chris Evans.