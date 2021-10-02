Emily Blunt: “My first kiss was a ‘horror show'”

Emily Blunt recently revealed that her first kiss was a “horror show” and that she even had to rinse her mouth afterwards.

Emily Blunt, during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, spoke about one of life’s great milestones, revealing that he had given his first kiss at the age of thirteen to a young man named Ashley Clark. The audience immediately reacted with smiles and moans of tenderness but then the actress declared: “No! No, it was a horror show“.

The Mary Poppins actress explained that there were 18 children in the dining room of her house and that, before they arrived, she had previously put a sign on the door that said: “Mom don’t come in“. The children ate, drank and finally decided to start the so-called ‘spin the bottle’.

Loading... Advertisements

“I spun the bottle, saw it was Ashley’s turn and thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the end‘”Blunt confessed, describing Clark as a tall, handsome guy with a’ 90s hairstyle that she and her friends found extremely attractive.

Emily Blunt concluded her story with the following words: “Of course I had already heard of the concept of French kissing but I was sure I would not like it and I was right. The whole thing horrified me. I just remember rinsing and drying my mouth repeatedly in secret immediately afterwards. It was horrible. “