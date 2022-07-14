Emily Blunt opens up about the disorder she lived with for years

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, despite speaking for most of his life, stuttered badly as a child. As he told a 2020 CNN town hall, reciting poetry in front of a mirror helped Biden deal with it (although he still stutters “every once in a while, when I’m feeling really tired”).

For the pop singer-songwriter phenomenon Ed Sheeran, his stutter was the result of a medical procedure when he was a child. After trying various speech therapies with little success, Sheeran found that rapping along with Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP” worked.

“I learned every word from start to finish,” Sheeran explained during a 2015 speech at the American Institute for Stuttering. “He raps very fast and very melodically, and with a lot of percussion, and that helped me get rid of the stutter.”

As for the Oscar winner, Nicole KidmanShe speaks without a stutter these days, changing accents at work, but she stuttered as a child because of nerves.

During a Newsweek roundtable in 2011, Kidman revealed that he often got so excited about bringing it out that he couldn’t… I remember everyone always telling me, ‘Calm down, think about what you’re going to say.’ ‘” Fortunately, the “Being the Ricardos” star “grew from that.”

Kidman is far from the only actress who has struggled with a speech impediment. Like Kidman, you’d never guess from the film roles of Emily Bluntbut she also lived with a stutter for years.

Emily Blunt wants to highlight her fellow stutterers

At the American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) 2022 Freeing Voices Changing Lives gala on July 11, Emily Blunt spoke to people about the importance of raising awareness about a “disability that people don’t know much about”, and that many didn’t know that she has this difficulty.

For Blunt, he found that immersing himself in roles eased his stutter as a teenager, if not cured it completely.

“Once you’re a stutterer, you’ll always be a stutterer,” he said during a gala speech. “I wouldn’t say that’s why I ventured into acting,” Blunt told People. “But it was kind of shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a goofy voice or an accent pretending to be someone else.”

Three facts that Blunt emphasized about stuttering were that “it’s biological and often hereditary and it’s not your faultaccording to People.

With his grandfather, uncle and cousin all affected by the speech disorder, Blunt noticed his own stutter at the age of six or seven.

AIS board member Blunt has been attending the foundation’s fundraising galas for years, often acting as Master of Ceremonies.

In a 2019 gala interview, Blunt summed up the heart of his work with AIS, saying, “In this environment that we’re in right now, where we’re bravely working against it, I think we need to raise awareness that stutterers they need a lot of support and we are many“.