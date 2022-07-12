Emily Blunt opens up about the shocking way acting had an effect on her stutter

United States.- Emily Blunt talk about important issues. In a conversation with the magazine People on the Gala Freeing Voices, Changing Lives 2022 of American Institute for Stuttering in the city of New York, the actress of 39 years, who hosted the event, said she thinks it’s “important” for her to keep “talking openly about” having a stutter, “a disability that people don’t know much about.”

And for her personally, Blunt said, acting was a kind of invitation to speak fluently for one of the first times, she said, even if it didn’t “cure” her stutter, per se (“Once you stutter, you always stutter.” he said in a speech) I wouldn’t say that’s why I’ve ventured into acting, but it was kind of shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a goofy voice or an accent pretending to be someone else,” Blunt told PEOPLE. “People you don’t talk about it enough if you don’t get enough exposure, and millions of people around the world struggle with it

And I think that’s a very moving force,” he added. “If you can’t express yourself, you can’t be yourself. And there’s something very moving about freeing people from the clutches of a speech impediment, because it’s like some kind of impostor that lives in your body.

the actress of Jungle Cruise She previously revealed that her grandfather, uncle, and cousin all had a stutter, and she noticed it in herself when she was around 6 or 7 years old.

It’s biological and it’s often hereditary and it’s not your fault,” Blunt told PEOPLE on Monday. “And I think very often it’s a disability that people bully and make fun of. So I think, to bring awareness to what it’s really about, and that there’s a soft place for you to land in this amazing organization. It’s a big problem for me to be here

Blunt has been active in fundraising and speaking efforts for the AIS, having hosted the organization’s benefit gala several times in previous years.

Reflecting on her childhood, she previously told the aforementioned outlet that a teacher encouraged her to audition for the school play after noticing that he did not stutter when playfully impersonating others. Then, at age 12, the actress discovered that the more she lost herself in her characters, the less self-conscious she felt and the more her stutter diminished. Now, Blunt helps the children find similar ways to deal with her work with the AIS, telling People in March 2020:

I think of all causes, my work with the stuttering community is the one that pierces my heart probably the deepest because of my own personal experience with it.

As for the AIS, they understand that the way these children relate to their stuttering is often the problem, he said. “You have to fall in love with the fact that you have a stutter to accept it. But it’s not all of you. Everyone has something, and this is just your thing.”

