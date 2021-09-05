Emily Blunt, portrait of an actress

Emily Blunt you will surely recognize it for A quiet place and the latest Jungle Cruise. Talented British actress among the awards received there is a Golden Globe is one Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as well nominated for the British Academy Film Awards.

Where did Emily Blunt debut?

Grew up at Hurtwood House in Dorking, Emily Blunt made her acting debut with a 2001 theatrical production, The Royal Family.

He has had several sporadic appearances in television films and miniseries such as 2003’s Boudica or. Henry VIII of 2003. His first experience in front of the camera dates back to 2004 with My Summer of Love.

The real breakthrough is first with Gideon’s Daughter and subsequently with The devil wears Prada.

But who was Emily Blunt? Well, it was Emily, the senior assistant to the editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. The film, as you well know, quickly became a commercial success, coming to cash well 326 million dollars.

Subsequently Emily Blunt he had a part in the drama Irresistible. Blunt’s character continued to develop over time by continuing to make several extras in various films such as 2007 for horror Wind Chill.

The great return to the screens came in 2009 with The Young Victoria, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the writing of Julian Fellowes, the story speaks above all of early childhood and the reign of the queen, even coming to touch the marriage with the prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg.

Critically acclaimed these are the words of Owen Gleiberman written for the Entertainment Weekly

“Director Jean-Marc Vallée’s images have a creamy majesty, but this isn’t a golden princess fantasy – it’s the story of a budding ruler learning to control his surroundings, and Blunt makes that journey authentic at the same time. and relevant. “

2011 was the year of the thriller film for Emily Blunt The Adjustment Bureau. Blunt played the role of a dancer who is “mysteriously kept apart” by a politician.

In 2012 Emily Blunt starred in Nicholas Stoller’s romantic comedy, The Five-Year Engagement.

2014 saw the Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow, film adaptation of a Japanese novel written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

The film was a huge commercial success, grossing the beauty of 370,541,256 dollars, a success also replicated by the favor of critics who released mostly positive reviews.

An example can be Variety:

“Blunt is alert, energetic and emotionally present in a not too demanding role”.

As we have already told you, there are rumors that a sequel is already in the works, with Emily Blunt which should resume its role.

Emily Blunt also participated in the adaptation of Into the Woods made by Walt Disney Company. Not everyone knows But that just during the filming Emily Blunt was pregnant, just when she was playing a character who is sterile throughout the first act of the film.

Emily Blunt also worked with Denis Villeneuve on her film Sicario 2015. In this film, Blunt lent her face to the protagonist Kate Macer, an FBI agent tasked with taking down the leader of a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

Selected for the Palme d’Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, within the festival he immediately received critical acclaim. Many of the positive comments are precisely about his interpretation:

“His arrow-sharp determination becomes painfully blurred”

Not only acting but also directing, Emily Blunt directed the mystery thriller The girl on the train, directed by Tate Taylor, based on the novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins.

Here, too, positive comments from critics such as that of Peter Travers:

“The film gets you into the story faster than the novel. But Emily Blunt is credited with portraying her character in a damned way and adding a touch of welcome empathy. She delves into the role as a possessed actress – there’s not a shred of vanity here, and she elevates The Girl on the scene to the level of a sorceress. “

The film you will most likely remember her for is the horror film made by her husband John Krasinski at the beginning of directing: At Quiet Place.

Although her participation in the film was romantically linked, neither Krasinski nor herself had foreseen it, but after reading the script, it was Emily Blunt who wanted the role at all costs and convinced her husband to choose her.

A return to lightness Emily Blunt had it with Disney’s live action: Mary Poppins Returns the sequel to the famous and beloved 1964 film.

During the unhappy 2020 Emily Blunt participated in her husband’s web series Some Good News, which began streaming on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course Emily Blunt reprized her role in At Quiet Place II recently released in Italy. Right now you can see her in the cinema with Jungle Cruise, film adaptation of the homonymous attraction in Adventurelandand you can see her on the BBC television series The English by Hugo Blick.