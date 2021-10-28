Emily Blunt presents the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

The next edition of the CFDA Fashion Awards, which returns in an eagerly awaited live event on November 10, will have an exceptional presenter: Emily Blunt. The British actress, famous for roles in films such as Mary Poppins (very elegant with that red coat), A Quiet Place – A quiet place (scarier than elegant) e The devil wears Prada (frighteningly elegant!), will present the evening at The Pool Room and Grill in New York. “Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world, her timeless style and elegance radiate light everywhere,” said Tom Ford, president of CFDA. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both smart and kind. I have great admiration for her, and I’m so happy to have her at this year’s CFDA Awards.”

Emily Blunt follows in the footsteps of previous event hosts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Seth Meyers and James Corden, among others. As for the choice of looks for the big fashion night, we expect several changes of clothes during the evening.

For more information on the CFDA Fashion Awards, find this year’s list of winners and nominees here. Stay tuned!

This article was originally published on vogue.com