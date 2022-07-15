Entertainment

Emily Blunt revealed the disorder she suffered as a child and that marked her life forever

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

In the film industry, and especially in the world of Hollywood, it often happens that some equally talented and award-winning figures go a little more unnoticed than others. But that’s not why they don’t deserve the same recognition, and that’s the case with Emily Bluntwho is one of the greatest actresses of the decade.

Winner of a Golden Globe for her role in the miniseries Gideon’s Daughter and with more than ten awards to her credit, the 39-year-old artist is currently preparing to star in her new project, a thriller by director David Yates known for his work on fantastic animals Y Harry Potter.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mercato: 2 clubs still want to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

10 mins ago

New photos revealed on the set of ‘Barbie’

20 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence’s long skirt is the garment that saves you when the heat makes you not know what to wear

31 mins ago

What are Adam Sandler’s lesser-known films?

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button