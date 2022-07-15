Emily Blunt revealed the disorder she suffered as a child and that marked her life forever

In the film industry, and especially in the world of Hollywood, it often happens that some equally talented and award-winning figures go a little more unnoticed than others. But that’s not why they don’t deserve the same recognition, and that’s the case with Emily Bluntwho is one of the greatest actresses of the decade.

Winner of a Golden Globe for her role in the miniseries Gideon’s Daughter and with more than ten awards to her credit, the 39-year-old artist is currently preparing to star in her new project, a thriller by director David Yates known for his work on fantastic animals Y Harry Potter.

Emily Blunt.

But in the last few hours Emily Blunt became news and not because of something that has to do with his professional side, but because he opened the door to his personal life a little and let the world know a little more about his story. A few days ago, the actress was in charge of conducting an event of the American Institute of Stuttering.

That was why the star of The Devil Wears Prada spoke with People magazine, in which she stressed the importance of talking about stuttering and decided to bring to light her own personal experience with the disorder, emphasizing that she suffered from it and that it was acting that helped her.

Emily assured that her stutter, which she suffered from as a teenager and which marked that time of her life, was not completely cured, but it did decrease a lot thanks to her career: “For me, acting was a kind of invitation to speak fluently on the Internet. first time”.

“I wouldn’t say stuttering is the reason I’ve ventured into acting, but it was quite shocking the first time I was able to speak in a goofy voice or accent while pretending to be someone else… People won’t talk about it much if they don’t have enough exposure, and there are millions of people around the world struggling with this disorder.”

Emily Blunt.

Also, Emily Blunt reflected: “I think (the word) is a force that moves a lot. If you can’t express yourself, you can’t be yourself. And there’s something very moving about freeing people from the clutches of a speech impediment, because it’s like some kind of impostor that lives in your body.”

The artist confided that her grandfather, her uncle and a cousin also stutter and that she realized she suffered from it when she was 6 or 7 years old: “It’s biological and often it’s hereditary, it’s not your fault.”