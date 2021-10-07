News

Emily Blunt reveals why she turned down the role of Black Widow, then went to Scarlett Johansson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



13 May 2021




Did you know that a Emily Blunt had been offered the role of Black Widow in the universe Marvel before the part went to Scarlett Johansson?

Well, the actress of At Quiet Place just revealed the why he turned down the part, a truly iconic part!

To recite ne The devil wears Prada, Emily had signed a contract with 20th Century Fox, the contract had a clause on a second film. The devil wears Prada launched her to stardom and the production company then decided to have her as the star of Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels.

It so happened that he had to reject the Black Widow just to shoot the second film chosen by Fox.

I actually want to tell this story well“, he revealed in an interview with The Howard Stern Show:

They told me I had to do Gulliver’s Amazing Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels“.

Loading...
Advertisements

I’m so proud of the decisions I make, and they mean so much to me, the movies I make. I care very, very, very much about the choices I make. This is all I have, the choices I make“, the 38-year-old said to explain how that time she was forced to not being able to choose.

Of the Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels preserves a good memory, but thinking about it still burns them:

There were a lot of really lovely people that it was heaven to work with“he recalled.”I actually had a good time, a laugh with them all, but it bothered my heart that it happened in the first place“.

I love Iron Man and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man“, Emily continued.I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would have been great.

What if she was now offered the chance to play a superheroine? No, things have changed for her now:

But now I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I’m not on my way. I do not like them. Really not. Is it sold out. We are inundated: it is not only the movies, but also the endless TV series. It’s not to say that I would never want to play one, it should just be something so beautiful and such a really cool character, and then I would be interested.. “

ph. getty images

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
929
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
823
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
820
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
820
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
798
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
746
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top