Emily Blunt reveals why she turned down the role of Black Widow, then went to Scarlett Johansson

Did you know that a Emily Blunt had been offered the role of Black Widow in the universe Marvel before the part went to Scarlett Johansson?

Well, the actress of At Quiet Place just revealed the why he turned down the part, a truly iconic part!

To recite ne The devil wears Prada, Emily had signed a contract with 20th Century Fox, the contract had a clause on a second film. The devil wears Prada launched her to stardom and the production company then decided to have her as the star of Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels.

It so happened that he had to reject the Black Widow just to shoot the second film chosen by Fox.

“I actually want to tell this story well“, he revealed in an interview with The Howard Stern Show:

“They told me I had to do Gulliver’s Amazing Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels“.

“I’m so proud of the decisions I make, and they mean so much to me, the movies I make. I care very, very, very much about the choices I make. This is all I have, the choices I make“, the 38-year-old said to explain how that time she was forced to not being able to choose.

Of the Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels preserves a good memory, but thinking about it still burns them:

“There were a lot of really lovely people that it was heaven to work with“he recalled.”I actually had a good time, a laugh with them all, but it bothered my heart that it happened in the first place“.

“I love Iron Man and when I was offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man“, Emily continued. “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would have been great.“

What if she was now offered the chance to play a superheroine? No, things have changed for her now:

“But now I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. I’m not on my way. I do not like them. Really not. Is it sold out. We are inundated: it is not only the movies, but also the endless TV series. It’s not to say that I would never want to play one, it should just be something so beautiful and such a really cool character, and then I would be interested.. “

ph. getty images