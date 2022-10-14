Emily Blunt Seeks Revenge in Prime Video Western

An epic Western chase, The English takes on the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power and love.



English centers on an epic western chase. This western drama revolves around the central themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power and love. It is starred by Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Fashion, Mary Poppins Returns) and directed by British filmmaker Hugo Blick.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This production tells that an English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a former Pawnee cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), meet in the middle America of 1890 to traverse a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. . In this regard, both have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.

Official poster. (Prime Video)

The story continues to reveal that the two are then tasked with facing increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But each obstacle overcome brings them closer to their final destination: the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, following an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will truly be understood, and they will come face to face with the future. that they should live

“It’s just something about this country. Sometimes I wonder if there is horror in all of us”, says the character of blunt at the beginning of the official teaser of English. “We wish we were where we would be, so we would be where we are not”; he continued. The preview shows a lot of cruelty, death, madness, guns and money that make up a revenge drama from the 1900s.

Emily Blunt portrays Lady Cornelia Locke, in “The English.” (Prime Video)

In addition to its leading men, the currently 39-year-old British-American actress, the cast of English is figured by Chaske Spencer, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, Stephen Rea, Nichola McAuliffe, Valerie Pachner, Sule Rimi, Rafe Spall, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall and Jimmy Shaw in their most regular characters; among other secondary

Amazon and BBC Studios are its main production companies. As revealed by both, English seeks to explore themes of identity, revenge, race, love and power.

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, known as Emily Blunt, is the lead actress of “The English”. (Prime Video)

English will reach Latin America and the rest of the world through Prime Video, on November 11. If you like western stories, stay tuned for its premiere! Meanwhile, you can see one of his most recent productionsa silent place also on Prime Video or Netflix.

KEEP READING:

The first images of “English”, a western bet starring Emily Blunt

“the cursed meme”, the internet joke that became a movie

5 comedies to watch on Halloween if you’re not a big fan of horror