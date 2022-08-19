Emily Blunt seeks revenge in the first look at The English, the new Amazon Prime Video series

Emily Blunt She is one of the great actresses of her generation. Throughout her career, the interpreter has accumulated a good number of successful titles that have led her to collaborate with a large number of directors. Some of her most notable titles include edge of tomorrow, Hitman, a quiet place 1 Y twoamong others.

The British interpreter always generates expectations with her new projects and one of them is Englishthe new series that will come from the BBC and Amazon Studios.

Written and directed by Hugo Blickthe new fiction is a western set in 1890 America where an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who joins forces with a former Pawnee explorer named Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) to take revenge on the man he believes responsible for the death of his son.

Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke

Chaske Spencer plays Eli Whipp

The destinies of both characters will unite throughout history

The rest of the cast has the performances of Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line) as local sheriff Robert Marshall and Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman) as the young widow Martha Myers, a duo investigating a series of horrific crimes, which could shed light on the history of Locke and Whipp. They are also part of the cast. Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Tony Jones Y Ciarán Hinds.

English promises to explore themes such as identity, revenge, racial issues, and power. The series has six episodes that will premiere in November through Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while in the United Kingdom it can be seen through the BBC Two channel and BBC iPlayer. At the moment there is no confirmed date for Latin America or Spain.

Related news

Identity, revenge and power will be some of the central axes of this production

The English has a great staging and photography work

In addition to English, Emily Blunt He has several projects ahead. A few months ago, the filming of Oppenheimer, the biographical film about the scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan. In addition, his participation in Pain Hustlersthe drama that he will star alongside Chris Evans for Netflix, and The Fall Guyin which he will share the screen with Ryan Gosling and under the direction of director David Leitch (John Wick, Bullet Train).

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.