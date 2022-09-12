Emily Blunt, Terry Gilliam, James Costos: SFC Ambassadors

In an effort to expand its Shooting in Spain brand throughout the world, in 2018 the Spanish Film Commission (SFC) began appointing leading figures from the world of international entertainment as honorary ambassadors. They include former HBO CEO and US ambassador to Spain, James Costos; Director Terry Gilliam. actresses Emily Blunt and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón; Global CEO, NBC Veronica Sullivan; DP Javier Aguirresarobe and the administrator of the Indian website Ramji Natarajan.

Variety approached three of them to offer their thoughts on how to help promote Spain as a premier destination for film and television and to assess the remaining challenges.

As US Ambassador to Spain from 2013 to 2017, Costos Laser focused on supporting US studios’ efforts to find growth opportunities. Yet despite the country’s many advantages, other European destinations offered better incentives and were often outperformed. Despite this, some important productions arrived, headed by “Game of Thrones” and “The Bourne Identity”, while some American studios began to open branches in Spain. “During my stay in Spain, I welcomed HBO and Netflix, and others soon followed,” recalls Costos.

More positive changes came with the current government. «[Prime Minister Pedro] Sánchez saw the opportunity to make Spain a leading destination in Europe for film and television production. He realized the economic benefits that it would bring to Spain after COVID, through job creation and economic growth, not only in the leisure sector but also in a number of secondary sectors, and job creation in the travel, tourism, food and hospitality services. says costs.

“Obviously, given the future of this sector, he made massive improvements to the incentives in 2020, and then went on to announce Spain’s audiovisual hub, which now makes Spain one of the most attractive and competitive destinations in Europe for cinema and television. production”, he adds, referring to the plan, launched in 2021, to contribute 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) during 2021-25 to boost audiovisual production and motivate more international actors to film and set up production centers in Spain. .

“Government and film commissions are innovators and have a huge incentive to make the production process as adaptable as possible to best support the creation of great content,” says Veronica Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Director of External Affairs for Production. Global at NBCUniversal.

For cinematographer Aguirresarobe, whose impressive and varied credits include Alejandro Aminabar’s “The Others,” Taika Waititi’s “Tor Ragnarok” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Talk to Her,” being an Honorary Ambassador means assuming “the responsibility of being the spokesperson of the value and professionalism of the Spanish crews.” «.

“My arguments will focus on the enormous technical facilities and the human quality of the collaborators that one can find in my country,” he says. “We operate at the best and most advanced levels required by the global film industry.”

In fact, the creation of the AV Center has changed the perception of Spain not only in the United States but also in other countries, which are now exploring Spain as a destination for future productions.

«Seeing the work that Spain has done investing in this sector, they are already seeing the fruits of more and more American productions arriving in Spain. In addition, there are more American studios and platforms opening offices in Spain to take advantage of what I call the moment of rebirth in Spain,’ says Costos.

«Honestly, without specifying a specific location, I am sure that Spain will be among the best destinations to shoot foreign films. We are going down that path,” says Aguirresarobe.