Emily Blunt, the actress surprises everyone: fans are left speechless

Tonight, Wednesday, January 19, the 2016 film The Hunter and the Ice Queen is back in prime time, starring Emily Blunt. On the occasion of the revival of the title we will reveal some curiosities about the British actress.

His debut in the entertainment world takes place in My summer of Love but it will only be in 2006, with The devil wears Prada, that the actress will find the limelight. Despite having been alongside sacred monsters like Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway, therefore, the woman stood out for her talent.

Emily Blunt co-starred with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise, released last year

From there for Emily Blunt there was a real rise as she took part in several important productions such as The Muppets, Mary Poppins Returns and the aforementioned The Hunter and the Ice Queen. The latest work, however, dates back to last year when paired with Dwayne Johnson took part in Jungle Cruise.

The actress, therefore, also took part in several roles as a voice actress in animated films. In addition, Emily is currently engaged in her second small-screen performance in the still-in-production TV series The English.

Tonight the Hunter and the Ice Queen is back on Italia Uno

Among other things unknown to most, there is the fact that the movie star does not love social networks so much that he does not even have a profile Instagram. The woman and her husband, John Krasinskiin addition, they have often stated that they want a large family. To date, in fact, the two already have two girls.

It was the birth of the second girl that inspired At Quiet Place, film in which they both starred. The desire to protect their little girl, in fact, inspired the concept behind the film. Finally, let’s talk about The Hunter and the Ice Queen.

The latter is inspired by two very famous tales namely snow-white And the Snow Queen and sees a power-hungry witch at the center of the story. In this case the protagonist will be Freya, Ravenna’s sister killed by Snow White in the first film.

Despite the important names involved and an intriguing atmosphere, the film was not particularly successful with critics. Even up Rotten Tomatoes the film would have been cut short, not even reaching enough.