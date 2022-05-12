Emily Blunt to Star in David Yates’ Pharmaceutical Thriller Pain Hustlers

MADRID, May 12. (CultureLeisure) –

David Yates already has a star to star in Pain Hustlershis new crime conspiracy thriller set in a pharmaceutical company. Emily Bluntwinner of a Golden Globe and constantly Related to Fantastic Fourwill join the upcoming film by the British directorknown for his Harry Potter movies and their sequels, fantastic animals.

According to Variety, Pain Hustlers will be presented at the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival and its filming will begin in August. Not many details about the film are known, other than that features Wells Tower (The True American) as a screenwriter and Lawrence Gray (If You Really Want…) as producer, who sold the project to Sony Pictures.

Thus reads the official synopsis of the film: “Dreaming a better life for her and her daughter, Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) who dropped out of high school get a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical startup in a Florida mall. Lisa’s guts, drive and charm catapult her and the company forward, but she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. In the vein of The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Great American SwindlePain Hustlers is a wild, dramatic and hilarious journey into the heart of the corrupt American dream.”

Emily Blunt starred last year Jungle Cruisealong with Dwayne Johnson, and a quiet place 2film directed by her husband John Krasinski. Besides, the winner of a Golden Globe in 2006 for the telefilm Gideon’s daughter, has been for years subject of rumors about his Participation in the next Fantastic Four movieplaying Sue Storm.

David Yates, meanwhile, premiered on April 14 Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, third installment of the Harry Potter sequel film series. Yates was also in charge of directing the legend of tarzan and the last four films of the famous magician starring Daniel Radcliffe: Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and both parts of Deathly Hallows.