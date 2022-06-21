Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) -David Yates already has a star to star in Pain Hustlers, his new criminal conspiracy thriller set in a pharmaceutical company. Emily Blunt, winner of a Golden Globe and constantly associated with the Fantastic Four, will join the next film from the British director, known for his Harry Potter films and their sequels, Fantastic Beasts.

According to Variety, Pain Hustlers will be presented at the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival and filming will begin in August. Not many details are known about the film, beyond the fact that it has Wells Tower (The True American) as a screenwriter and Lawrence Gray (If you really want…) as a producer, who sold the project to Sony Pictures.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: “Dreaming a better life for herself and her daughter, Liza Drake (Emily Blake), a high school dropout, lands a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup in a Florida mall. The Guts Lisa’s drive and charm catapult her and the company forward, but she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences, along the lines of The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Great American Swindle. , Pain Hustlers is a wild, dramatic and hilarious journey into the heart of the corrupt American dream.”

Emily Blunt last year starred in Jungle Cruise, opposite Dwayne Johnson, and A Quiet Place 2, a film directed by her husband John Krasinski. In addition, the winner of a Golden Globe in 2006 for the telefilm Gideon’s daughter, she has been the subject of rumors for years about her participation in the next Fantastic Four movie, playing Sue Storm.

David Yates, meanwhile, premiered on April 14 Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment of the Harry Potter sequel film series. Yates was also in charge of directing The Legend of Tarzan and the last four films of the famous magician played by Daniel Radcliffe: The Order of the Phoenix, the half-blood prince and the two parts of the Deathly Hallows.