Emily Blunt told how she managed to overcome her childhood stutter

British actress Emily Blunt recalled how acting affected her childhood stutter, Just Jared reported. The 39-year-old actress wanted to be honest about how important it is for her to continue “speaking openly” on this subject

“It was a kind of invitation to speak fluently for the first time. I wouldn’t say that’s why I ventured into acting, but it was kind of shocking the first time I was able to speak, you know, doing a goofy voice or an accent, pretending to be someone else. People don’t talk about it enough if they don’t get enough exposure, and millions of people around the world struggle with it,” she told People magazine.

marked his childhood

“And I think it’s a very moving force. If you can’t express yourself, you can’t be yourself. And there’s something very moving about freeing people from the clutches of a speech impediment, because it’s like some kind of impostor that lives in your body,” he added.

Blunt highlighted days ago that this disorder that marked his childhood is biological and often hereditary, it is not the person’s fault. The artist revealed that her grandfather, her uncle and her cousin have stutters, and that she herself noticed this difficulty speaking when she was around 6 or 7 years old. I think it is very often a disability that people are intimidated by because it causes them to make fun of it, so I feel that in order to raise awareness of what is really going on, it is good to have this place that this incredible organization offers. It is very important for me to be here,” she said.

promote help

As for her childhood, and according to her statements with the renowned magazine, it was a teacher who encouraged her to appear in the school play after realizing that she did not stutter when she pretended to be others. At age 12 she was lost in the characters, she felt less self-conscious and her stuttering diminished.

The British actress became the promoter voice of this speech disorder. She was the host of an event organized by the American Institute of Stuttering, which seeks to raise funds to help children with this difficulty improve their ability to communicate.

Now the American helps children find similar ways to cope through her work with the Institute. “I think of all the causes out there, my work with the stuttering community is the one that touches my heart the most, probably because of my own personal experience with it,” admitted Emily Blunt.