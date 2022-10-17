Emily Blunt wants her husband, John Krasinski, to be Reed Richards again

John Krasinski surprised Marvel Studios fans by appearing as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, being the representative of The Fantastic 4, the most veteran team of Marvel comics to return to the big screen next 2025, after an adjustment of release dates after the break in the production of the new Blade. Krasinski’s appearance as Mr. Fantastic was rather brief, as part of the Illuminati of Earth-838, and the followers were left wanting more. Although the Fantastic Four movie is confirmed, we still don’t have any official cast confirmation, so there is still the possibility that Krasinski will return as Reed Richards. Emily Blunthis wife, he certainly wants him to resume his role as the smartest man in the world.

“I was really happy for him because I think he’s a huge fan. And I understand why it’s such a passionate and burning religion for people. It’s a big part of our movie history now. So I was excited… Well, I hope we can see him in the role again. I hope so. you never know“Said the actress in an interview for HeyUGuys. Krasinski played Reed Richards from a different universe than the core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Earth-616), so there is a possibility, keeping in mind that the appearance of the characters is the same between different dimensionsthat Krasinski gets into the skin of the character of the world to which we have always been linked narratively.

John Krasinski can still be Reed Richards

Still there is a lot left for the premiere of the fantastic 4 and the option of introducing Emily Blunt in Marvel Studios as Sue Storm has even been considered.since she looks very similar to the one in the comics and is also Krasinski’s real wife, so the chemistry would be more than assured (we already saw it in the first installment of A Quiet Place, horror saga that continues to expand). The possibilities are endless and Marvel Studios tends to listen to their fans, so the door is still open.

