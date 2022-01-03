Emily Blunt, who is ‘new’ Mary Poppins of Hollywood / Husband and daughters of the actress

Rai 1 proposes tonight a classic, or it would be better to say one of the next new classics of the Christmas period and of the holidays in general, it is the right occasion to go back to talking about Emily Blunt, one of the most loved and underrated actresses of recent years: the 38-year-old originally from London, but now a naturalized American, is in fact the protagonist of the film “The Return of Mary Poppins”, directed by Rob Marshall in 2018 and sequel to the 1964 masterpiece that starred Julie Andrews as the famous nanny from heaven. But what do we know about Emily Blunt and the his private life? Let’s go in order.

The return of Mary Poppins the differences with Mary Poppins 1964 / From the children …

Born in the English capital as Emily Olivia Leah Blunt to a local upper class family, she is in a sense a daughter of art given that his mother, Joanna Mackie, is a former actress: as often happens, the approach to the world of acting happens by chance and then becomes a life choice; young Emily, suffering from stuttering as a child, she began to take an acting course at the suggestion of one of her teachers. It will be the turning point because, years later, enrolled in a private college and already dedicating herself to the world of arts and entertainment, she will be noticed by a theatrical agent: from there it is a crescendo starting from Shakespeare at his debut on TV in 2003 and a few months later on the big screen in the film “My summer of love” by Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski. Over the course of her already long career, Blunt has received, in addition to awards for this debut film, also four Golden Globe nominations, without ever winning, while in 2019 she was awarded the “Screen Actors Guild Award” for Best Actress. Protagonist for “A quiet place” by John Krasinski.

Pamela Lyndon Travers, author Mary Poppins / Written to relieve pain …

EMILY BLUNT, WHO IS IT? PRIVATE LIFE AND DAUGHTERS OF THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYS MARY POPPINS

And precisely this test allows us to talk about Emily Blunt’s private life: in fact the film was directed by his partner, in recent years also established himself as a director in Hollywood but known by TV series lovers above all for his acting career and for being the famous Jim from “The Office”. In short, an example of how a happy sentimental union can continue on the set and Blunt, despite the film has not been acclaimed by critics, has managed to receive one of the most important awards of her career just when she had the opportunity to be directed by her partner. As is known, the two have been together for twelve years while previously the actress had had a significant relationship with crooner Michael Buble for some time.

Such a great love / The Italian song made famous by Claudio Villa

John Krasinski entered Emily’s life indeed way back in 2009, the year of their official engagement: at the time the former had just made the leap from the set to the camera with a film adaptation of an essay by David Foster Wallace, while Blunt was still little known to the general public. THE Orange flowers they arrived by return of post since the couple got married already in 2010, choosing our country (“I love Italy” he said motivating his decision): in fact, Emily and John got married on 10 July 2010 in Cernobbio, in the enchanting scenery of Lake Como, like many other stars of the Hollywood jet-set: in 2014 the before their two daughters, Hazel, while her little sister Violet was born two years later, in 2016; in this time interval, to show that her new life is now in the States, Blunt has also obtained US citizenship (2015).

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED