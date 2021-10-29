News

Emily Blunt will be the first female detective of the USA – Magazine

Evidently Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson they took pleasure in working together: after having acted alongside each other in ‘Jungle Cruise’, they will return to pair up for a film dedicated to the true story of Kate Warne, the first female detective in the United States. The feature, which does not yet have an official title, will be starring Blunt and produced by Johnson.

Emily Blunt will play Kate Warne, first female detective

Born in 1833 in the small town of Erin, New York, Kate Warne had a huge impact in clearing the presence of women within a male-dominated work sector. Equipped with exceptional deductive skills, so much so that it is sometimes defined a sort of Sherlock Holmes in flesh and blood, Warne officially became a detective in 1856, employed by the Pinkerton Detective Agency. Over time, she developed a career and happened to oversee the work of other colleagues, but also to supervise that of female agents. It was thanks to her that a conspiracy to assassinate the then President Abraham Lincoln in 1861 was foiled. And in the years of the American Civil War, also known as the Civil War (1861-1865) he worked as a spy in the service of the Union. She died in 1868, having been a pioneer in the affirmation of women within the police forces: in fact, it was necessary to wait until 1891 for them to join the police, and 1910 for them to aspire to the rank of officer.




Emily Blunt protagonist and Dwayne Johnson producer

The screenplay for the Kate Warne biopic was written by Gustin Nash, formerly author of the bittersweet comedies ‘Charlie Bartlett’ (2007) and ‘Youth in Revolt’ (2009). Seven Bucks Productions, the production company founded by Dwayne Johnson, is funding the project while Amazon Studios just bought the distribution rights. So the film will be released in streaming and maybe, but only maybe, in some selected theaters. There is still no official release date because a director is missing and consequently it is not possible to establish a start of filming: all the other fundamental pieces are in the right place, however, and consequently the film could become reality rather quickly.

© All rights reserved

